Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.35. Approximately 226,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,900,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Leslie’s Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.08 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,271.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,728.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

