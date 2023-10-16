Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Lowered by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $92.68 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $96.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

