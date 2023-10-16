Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 2,946 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 817,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,981,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 12,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $104.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

