Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 6,282 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $35.06 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average is $38.49.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 381.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

