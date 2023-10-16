Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 233 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $72.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

