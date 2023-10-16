Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,360 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 421,471 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $1,074,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

