Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

