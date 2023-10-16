Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WES. Wolfe Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

