Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 237 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,994 shares of company stock worth $1,198,397 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM opened at $116.88 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $143.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

