Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 38.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Airbnb by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,429 shares of company stock worth $163,909,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.