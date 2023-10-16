Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

