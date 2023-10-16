Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lowered by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Linde by 191.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 17.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.5 %

LIN traded up $5.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $383.50. 178,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,521. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.64 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The stock has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.65.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

