Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Lithium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lithium Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LITRF
Lithium Royalty Stock Performance
Lithium Royalty Company Profile
Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Royalty
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.