Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF) Short Interest Update

Lithium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:LITRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Lithium Royalty in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lithium Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LITRF remained flat at $7.71 during midday trading on Monday. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931. Lithium Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Lithium Royalty Corp. operates as a lithium-focused royalty company. The company has diversified portfolio of royalties on mineral properties worldwide. Its royalty portfolio consists of 30 royalties on 28 properties, including 2 properties in production, 4 properties in construction, and 22 properties in development or exploration.

