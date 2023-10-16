Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,904. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 497,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

