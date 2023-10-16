Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,387,000 after buying an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after buying an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.79. The stock had a trading volume of 990,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,857. The company has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $392.14 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $432.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.