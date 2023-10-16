Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Logiq Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LGIQ remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. 47,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Logiq has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. Logiq had a negative net margin of 259.95% and a negative return on equity of 549.22%.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands.

