Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. trimmed its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,634 shares during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima comprises 1.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 0.90% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LOMA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.60. 14,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,444. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $772.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
