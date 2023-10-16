London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.9 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDNXF traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.20. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $113.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $104.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,900 ($121.18) to GBX 9,967 ($122.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

