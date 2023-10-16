Lowery Thomas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,527,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 295,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,815. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $159.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

