Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 309 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $163,058,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $73.02. 27,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,915. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $83.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. The company has a market cap of $671.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

