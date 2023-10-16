Lowery Thomas LLC Buys 5,825 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 128.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.35. 3,554,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,561. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $87.28 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.