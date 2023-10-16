Lowery Thomas LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 3.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $340.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,820. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $299.98 and a 1 year high of $356.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

