Lowery Thomas LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 8.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 349,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,941. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Walgreen’s Fresh New Lows, Is The Dividend Worth The Ride?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.