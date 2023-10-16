Lowery Thomas LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 8.9% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 349,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,941. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

