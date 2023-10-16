Lowery Thomas LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowery Thomas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,414 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 556,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,173. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

