Lowery Thomas LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 60,071.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOG traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,567. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The stock has a market cap of $531.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.45.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

