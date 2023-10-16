Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.