Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Lowery Thomas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.21 and a one year high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
