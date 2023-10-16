LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after buying an additional 250,448 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA traded up $5.04 on Monday, reaching $232.90. 75,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,041. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.17. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.90.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

