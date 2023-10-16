Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 12-Month High at $409.74

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $409.74 and last traded at $407.21, with a volume of 2205949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 9.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

