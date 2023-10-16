Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.90

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$13.00 to C$12.90 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.10.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,240. The stock has a market cap of C$7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.54 and a one year high of C$11.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$790.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$823.32 million. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.2352185 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

