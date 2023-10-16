Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $63.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.86.

A number of research firms have commented on MBUU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MBUU stock opened at $48.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

