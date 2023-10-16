Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $538,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,084 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,565,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,191. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

