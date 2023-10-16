Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 27.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $192.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

