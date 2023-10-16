Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Down 8.7% in September

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.64 on Monday, reaching $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,191. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.29. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $143.92 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

