Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Mastercard stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $401.87. The stock had a trading volume of 876,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,361. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $291.34 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

