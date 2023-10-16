McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $249.02. 1,269,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.30 and a 200-day moving average of $285.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.50.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

