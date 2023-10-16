McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

MCK opened at $462.56 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $463.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.53. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.