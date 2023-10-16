MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.66

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$12.66 and last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 12943 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.46.

MDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDA from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$12.00 price target on shares of MDA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MDA from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MDA from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of MDA from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.07. MDA had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of C$196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.499599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

