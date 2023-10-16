Means Investment CO. Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 592.5% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 31,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.11. 3,039,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,476,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.