Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.67 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 903,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1,938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 2,370,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,716. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.