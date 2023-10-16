Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $28.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,363. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.13 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.92. The company has a market capitalization of $320.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

