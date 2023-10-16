Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $5.21 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.02. 21,572,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,551,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.