Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,236,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,527,838. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

