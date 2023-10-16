Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 654,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.02. 1,688,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.97.

View Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.