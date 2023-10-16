Means Investment CO. Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,982,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $17,433,986. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.32. 1,468,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,045. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

