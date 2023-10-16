Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $552.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,930. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $530.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.92. The company has a market capitalization of $251.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.