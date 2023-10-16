Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,752,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.23. 380,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,532. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $410.07 and a 12 month high of $500.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $468.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.88. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

