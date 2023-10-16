Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 37,229 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 487,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Price Performance

BHB traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.21. 3,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,807. The firm has a market cap of $367.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Free Report)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

