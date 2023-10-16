Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.45.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,303. The company has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.51%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

