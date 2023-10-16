Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.2 %

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Shares of STAG traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $34.81. 258,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,096. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.