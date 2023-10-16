Medicure (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.70

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 1176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.99 million during the quarter. Medicure had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.1261128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

